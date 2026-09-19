Fortune Sparkles In MP's Panna! Farmer, 5 Partners Discover 4.7 Carat Gem-Quality Diamond Worth At Least ₹15 Lakh During Excavation At Leased Mine

Fortune Sparkles In MP's Panna! Farmer, 5 Partners Strike It Rich With 4.70-Carat Gem-Quality Diamond Worth At Least INR 15 Lakh | FP Photo

Panna Diamond News (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer and his five partners struck it rich after finding a 4.70-carat diamond while digging at a private mine in Panna. The latest Panna diamond discovery comes from the Pati area, where Patel and his partners had leased the mine. Officials estimate that the gem-quality diamond found in Madhya Pradesh could fetch at least Rs15 lakh, giving the six partners an unexpected windfall.

The diamond found in Panna's Pati area was unearthed while Patel and his five partners were digging at their leased private mine. The discovery turned their routine mining exercise into a potentially lucrative venture.

According to official estimates, the 4.70-carat Panna diamond could fetch at least Rs15 lakh. The final value of the diamond found in Madhya Pradesh, however, will depend on the price it commands when sold.

Madhya Pradesh News :



Farmer, five of his partners strike it rich after finding gem quality diamond in Panna mine.



A dig at a private mine leased by Patel and five others in Panna's Pati area turned his fortunes--a 4.70 carat gem-quality diamond.



Official estimates that are… pic.twitter.com/f9jTX8gjE0 — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) September 19, 2026

The Panna diamond discovery is significant as the 4.70-carat stone has been described as being of pristine gem quality. Such gem-quality diamonds in Panna are much sought after by high-end jewellers.

The latest diamond discovery in Panna district has highlighted the region's well-known diamond deposits. Private mines continue to attract people hoping to find valuable stones, and Patel and his partners finally succeeded at their Pati mine.

The farmer's diamond find in Panna could now bring a substantial return to all six partners. The group stands to share the proceeds from the valuable 4.70-carat stone.

MP's Panna Shines Again! 27.29-Carat Diamond Worth Around ₹2 Crore Found At NMDC Mine

A similar diamond was reportedly found on 15 sept where a 27.29-carat diamond was found at the NMDC Limited diamond mine in Majhgawan, Panna, on September 15, 2026. The diamond is considered special because of its size and weight.

The mine management said the find was made during regular mining work at the NMDC diamond project.