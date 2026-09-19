Car Driver Blocks Woman Rider’s Path, Submits Written Apology After Police Complaint In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nishatpura police took action after a video surfaced showing a car driver allegedly blocking the path of a young woman riding a motorcycle and threatening her on Nishatpura-Berasia Road, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the evening of August 2 between 7 pm and 7.30 pm. The woman, identified as Abida Rana, told police that she was on way to Karond when a car suddenly stopped in front of her, blocking her way.

According to her complaint, the driver allegedly used abusive language and threatened her when she tried to pass. He then followed her and repeatedly blocked her path, continuing to allegedly abuse and intimidate her.

Following the complaint at Nishatpura police station, the driver was identified as Nitesh Maheshwari. He, along with his friend Arjun Singh Meena, submitted a written apology to the woman and assured police that such behaviour would not be repeated. Police said further action was taken after examining the complaint and the available video footage.

2 Killed In A Fatal Road Accident As Car Rams Into Bike In Narmadapuram

Two people died after a speeding car rammed into their bike in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh. The accident occurred near Mahua Kheda village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Pipariya police station, on the intervening nights of Sunday and Monday.