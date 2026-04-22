Former CJI BR Gavai Offers Prayers At Bageshwar Dham; Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Gifts Him Picture Of Lord Balaji

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Justice of India B. R. Gavai visited Bageshwar Dham on Monday.

He visited dham on Monday evening along with his wife Tejaswini Gavai and son Jyotiraditya Gavai.

During the visit, he offered prayers at the temple of Balaji and performed rituals with devotion.

After the darshan, the Gavai family met Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Sarkar. On the occasion, Shastri presented him with a sacred picture of Lord Balaji as a gift.

Former CJI BR Gavai with family met Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. pic.twitter.com/xri2vMBqbi — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 22, 2026

The meeting lasted for about half an hour, during which they discussed spiritual topics as well as the Gurukulam being run at Bageshwar Dham and other social and religious activities carried out there.

It is worth noting that this was not Gavai’s first visit to Bageshwar Dham. He had earlier visited the temple several times during his tenure, showing his deep faith in Lord Balaji.

About Gurukulam At Bageshwar Dham

The new academic session of the Gurukulam officially started on April 1, with admission given to only 50 students in the first phase to maintain quality education and focus on values.

Registration for the first batch of students began around 20 February 2026 and continued until about 15 March 2026.

After the selection process for the first academic session of the newly built Bageshwar Dham Gurukulam was completed. Around 150 students from across the country appeared for the entrance examination, out of which 50 meritorious students were selected based on merit.

According to Acharya Raja Pandey, students were chosen through both written and oral tests to assess their interest and ability.

The management plans to gradually expand the facilities and increase the number of students to around 250 in the coming years.

It follows the traditional Vedic teaching system while also including modern subjects, so that students can grow with cultural values and also succeed in today’s world.