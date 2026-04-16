MHA Grants FCRA Registration To 38 NGOs, Including Shikhar Dhawan Foundation & Bageshwar Samiti Led By Dhirendra Shastri; Check Full List |

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs granted Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration to 38 non-governmental organisations (NGOs), enabling them to legally receive foreign funds for their activities.

Among the prominent names cleared for FCRA registration are the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, run by former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and the Shri Bageshwar Jan Seva Samiti, led by Madhya Pradesh-based godman and preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, based in Janakpuri, focuses on various social welfare initiatives, while the Bageshwar Samiti is described as a religious, cultural, educational, economic, and social organisation. According to information available on the Bageshwar Dham website, the samiti serves as a platform through which contributions are received to support its activities.

38 NGOs Receive FCRA Clearance

A total of 38 organisations have been granted FCRA registration so far this year. Other entities that received approval include centres of the Ramakrishna Mission in Bolpur, West Bengal, an institution at Dharmasthala in Karnataka and the Radha Soami Satsang in Uttar Pradesh.

Check Full List Here:

1. Karuna Home For The Disabled

2. Shri Bageshwar Jan Seva Samiti Gadha

3. Maitreey Preksha Seva Mission

4. IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation

5. Kashi Trust

6. Kestopur Jagorani Foundation

7. Mathur Hosahalli Sharada School Betterment Committee

8. Visamo Kids Foundation

9. Jaipur Virasat Foundation

10. Ramakrishna Math Bolpur

11. Samaritan Help Mission

12. Rural Development Trust

13. Pragnachaksu Mahila Seva Kunj

14. Mayo College General Council

15. Shikhar Dhawan Foundation

16. Sri Ramakrishna Sharada Ashrama

17. HCL Foundation

18. Param Foundation

19. NIIT Foundation

20. Foundation Against Contin

21. Ayush Educational Society

22. Muktaa Charitable Foundation

23. Ramakrishna Math Purnea

24. Kai Bapuso N Z Marathe Vidhayak Sanstha Thalner

25. Avatar Meher Baba Perpetual Public Charitable Trust

26. Avatar Meher Baba Trust Firstly

27. Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan

28. The Institution At Dharmasthala

29. Desiya Vidya Kendra Trust

30. Astha Alternative Strategies For The Handicapped

31. Life Wins Foundation

32. Indraprastha Cancer Society And Research Centre

33. Nirman Bahuuddeshiya Vikas Sanstha

34. Radha Soami Satsang Soami Bagh

35. Centre For Research In Schemes And Policies

36. National Institute Of Technology Warangal Alumini Association

37. Chennai Mathematical Institute

38. I Hub Foundation for Cobotics

The number of approvals this year is lower compared to 444 organisations that were granted FCRA registration in the previous year, indicating that the process continues under existing regulatory norms with scrutiny.

Full List Of 38 NGOs Granted FCRA Registration | https://fcraonline.nic.in/fc8_statewise.aspx

Full List Of 38 NGOs Granted FCRA Registration | https://fcraonline.nic.in/fc8_statewise.aspx

Full List Of 38 NGOs Granted FCRA Registration | https://fcraonline.nic.in/fc8_statewise.aspx

Full List Of 38 NGOs Granted FCRA Registration | https://fcraonline.nic.in/fc8_statewise.aspx

Full List Of 38 NGOs Granted FCRA Registration | https://fcraonline.nic.in/fc8_statewise.aspx

What Is The Process Of FCRA Registration?

Under the FCRA framework, organisations seeking to receive foreign contributions must apply online and provide detailed documentation regarding their activities and objectives. Eligibility is determined based on clearly defined purposes in sectors such as cultural, economic, educational, religious or social work.

Once an application is filed, the Ministry initiates a verification process through the Intelligence Bureau to assess the background, financial records, and operational activities of the applicant organisation. Only after satisfactory clearance is the registration granted. FCRA registration is valid for a period of five years, after which organisations are required to apply for renewal to continue receiving foreign funds.