MHA Grants FCRA Registration To 38 NGOs, Including Shikhar Dhawan Foundation & Bageshwar Samiti Led By Dhirendra Shastri; Check Full List

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs granted Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration to 38 non-governmental organisations (NGOs), enabling them to legally receive foreign funds for their activities.
Among the prominent names cleared for FCRA registration are the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, run by former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and the Shri Bageshwar Jan Seva Samiti, led by Madhya Pradesh-based godman and preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.
The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, based in Janakpuri, focuses on various social welfare initiatives, while the Bageshwar Samiti is described as a religious, cultural, educational, economic, and social organisation. According to information available on the Bageshwar Dham website, the samiti serves as a platform through which contributions are received to support its activities.
38 NGOs Receive FCRA Clearance
A total of 38 organisations have been granted FCRA registration so far this year. Other entities that received approval include centres of the Ramakrishna Mission in Bolpur, West Bengal, an institution at Dharmasthala in Karnataka and the Radha Soami Satsang in Uttar Pradesh.
Check Full List Here:
1. Karuna Home For The Disabled
2. Shri Bageshwar Jan Seva Samiti Gadha
3. Maitreey Preksha Seva Mission
4. IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation
5. Kashi Trust
6. Kestopur Jagorani Foundation
7. Mathur Hosahalli Sharada School Betterment Committee
8. Visamo Kids Foundation
9. Jaipur Virasat Foundation
10. Ramakrishna Math Bolpur
11. Samaritan Help Mission
12. Rural Development Trust
13. Pragnachaksu Mahila Seva Kunj
14. Mayo College General Council
15. Shikhar Dhawan Foundation
16. Sri Ramakrishna Sharada Ashrama
17. HCL Foundation
18. Param Foundation
19. NIIT Foundation
20. Foundation Against Contin
21. Ayush Educational Society
22. Muktaa Charitable Foundation
23. Ramakrishna Math Purnea
24. Kai Bapuso N Z Marathe Vidhayak Sanstha Thalner
25. Avatar Meher Baba Perpetual Public Charitable Trust
26. Avatar Meher Baba Trust Firstly
27. Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan
28. The Institution At Dharmasthala
29. Desiya Vidya Kendra Trust
30. Astha Alternative Strategies For The Handicapped
31. Life Wins Foundation
32. Indraprastha Cancer Society And Research Centre
33. Nirman Bahuuddeshiya Vikas Sanstha
34. Radha Soami Satsang Soami Bagh
35. Centre For Research In Schemes And Policies
36. National Institute Of Technology Warangal Alumini Association
37. Chennai Mathematical Institute
38. I Hub Foundation for Cobotics
The number of approvals this year is lower compared to 444 organisations that were granted FCRA registration in the previous year, indicating that the process continues under existing regulatory norms with scrutiny.
Full List Of 38 NGOs Granted FCRA Registration | https://fcraonline.nic.in/fc8_statewise.aspx
Full List Of 38 NGOs Granted FCRA Registration | https://fcraonline.nic.in/fc8_statewise.aspx
Full List Of 38 NGOs Granted FCRA Registration | https://fcraonline.nic.in/fc8_statewise.aspx
Full List Of 38 NGOs Granted FCRA Registration | https://fcraonline.nic.in/fc8_statewise.aspx
Full List Of 38 NGOs Granted FCRA Registration | https://fcraonline.nic.in/fc8_statewise.aspx
What Is The Process Of FCRA Registration?
Under the FCRA framework, organisations seeking to receive foreign contributions must apply online and provide detailed documentation regarding their activities and objectives. Eligibility is determined based on clearly defined purposes in sectors such as cultural, economic, educational, religious or social work.
Once an application is filed, the Ministry initiates a verification process through the Intelligence Bureau to assess the background, financial records, and operational activities of the applicant organisation. Only after satisfactory clearance is the registration granted. FCRA registration is valid for a period of five years, after which organisations are required to apply for renewal to continue receiving foreign funds.