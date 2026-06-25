Former CEOs Among 6 Booked For BPL Fraud In Maihar | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a cheating case against six officials of the Maihar Janpad Panchayat, including two former chief executive officers, for allegedly adding the names of 111 ineligible people to the BPL list, officials said on Thursday.

According to the EOW, the accused added the names by assigning them BPL numbers already allotted to other beneficiaries.

Officials said the alleged racket had been operating since 2018 and came to light following a complaint submitted to the EOW.

The agency alleged that ineligible beneficiaries availed themselves of the benefits of the government-run welfare schemes since 2018, causing losses to the state exchequer while depriving eligible beneficiaries of their entitlements.

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The investigation found that the names were added without orders from the tehsildar and by using fabricated BPL numbers that had already been allotted to other beneficiaries.

The EOW has booked former chief executive officers Vedmani Mishra and R.N. Sharma, assistant extension officer Premlal Gautam, block development officer Sudama Prasad Chorasia, BPL in-charge Deepak Mishra and present BPL in-charge Ramsunder Mishra.