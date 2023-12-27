Forget Assembly Election Outcome, Prepare For LS Polls: Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh | Image: Twitter- Jitendra Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “No matter, we were not able to win the assembly elections, but your energy says that we will mark victory in Lok Sabha elections,” said AICC general secretary and state in-charge Jitendra Singh, while addressing a meeting of district Congress presidents here on Tuesday.

After the appointment of new PCC president Jitu Patwari, Singh came to Bhopal for the first time. Earlier, he had worked during the assembly election as an in-charge of the state. Singh said that all the Congressmen shall remain in field and all the leaders shall own the responsibility to make the party win the Lok Sabha elections.

Former chief minister Digivijaya Singh said that he will stand tall with the new president and also with the leader of opposition Umang Singhar in favour of Congress.

Patwari gave the mantra of resolution, coordination, struggle, involvement and success to the party leaders. He asked all the office-bearers to come forward and join hands for the upcoming elections. Singhar said that he is ready to raise the public related issues right from road to assembly.