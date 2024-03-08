Forgery At Mahadev Nursing College: Anticipatory Bail Of Hamidia Nursing College Prof, GMC Prof Rejected

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sehore District and Sessions Court has rejected the anticipatory bail of Hamidia Nursing College professor Neha Soni and Gandhi Medical College professor Dr Hari Singh. Additional Sessions Judge Suresh Kumar Chaubey passed the order recently.

The two had submitted an incorrect inspection report of Mahadev Nursing College in Ashta, Sehore district, to Madhya Pradesh Nursing Council.

Mahadev Nursing College student Monika Mewada took objection to anticipatory bail granted to professor Neha Soni and Dr Hari Singh. She said it was not justified.

Monika Mewada had taken admission in Mahadev Nursing College in 2021 where students paid annual admission fee of Rs 80,000 but examination was not held.

Ashta police had registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 409, 218, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of IPC on complaint of Ashta BMO on order of Sehore district collector Pravin Singh.

An inspection of nursing colleges was carried out in 2022. Neha Soni and Hari Singh were part of the inspection team. A recent CBI probe had found that 70% of nursing colleges in Sehore district existed only on paper.

According to prosecution officer, director showed college’s built up area as 26,000 square feet while they had 3,000 square feet with 10-bed hospital. It was shown as 100-bed hospital.

Court, in its observation, said it was not justified to give benefit of anticipatory bail to professor Neha Soni and Dr Hari Singh keeping in view the severity of their crime.