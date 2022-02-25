Forest infrastructure works in Madhya Pradesh to be done through E-tendering

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Infrastructure development and construction works in the forest department will be done by inviting tenders under e-tendering system. Forest minister Kunwar Vijay Shah said this while reviewing construction works being carried by the department and pending audit objections of the Accountant General-Treasury and Accounts Team on Friday.

Shah gave clear instructions that after ending the current system prevailing in the department, it should be ensured that departmental construction works and material purchase should be done through e-tendering only. He said that with the implementation of this system, competitive rates would be available in the offices and quality units would also get opportunities in departmental works.

Forest minister took strong exception to the slow action in resolving the objections raised by the Accountant General's team and Treasury and Accounts with regard to the field offices including the headquarters of the Forest Department. He gave instructions that after fixing the responsibility for serious financial irregularities, action should be taken against the officials concerned.

Shah directed that such objections, in which economic loss or loss of revenue have been reflected to the department, in all such cases, fixing the responsibility and taking action for recovery from the concerned should be ensured within the time-limit. He said that he would take a meeting soon in this regard and review it again.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 07:06 PM IST