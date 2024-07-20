Foreign Couple To Get Married In Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri On July 21 | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A foreign couple is set to get married in Shivpuri on the day of Guru Purnima. All preparations have been completed for the wedding, which will take place in a marriage hall in Shivpuri. Martin from Switzerland and Ulrike from Germany will marry according to Indian customs. The couple was inspired by a spiritual saint, Guruji Dr. Raghuveer Singh Gaur, and came to Shivpuri with great enthusiasm for their wedding.

All necessary preparations for their Indian-style wedding have been completed. Currently, Martin and Ulrike are staying in Shivpuri with Gaur. Martin Amvaston, a 45-year-old compliance officer in legal audit from Zurich, Switzerland, said he connected with Guruji five years ago through social media.

Initially, he sought online guidance on meditation from Guruji. He then immersed himself in spirituality under Guruji's guidance and started visiting India for mental peace. Martin met Ulrike (48), a nurse from Munich, Germany, during a tour in Spain. Inspired by Indian culture and spirituality, they decided to get married in Shivpuri.

Guru Purnima fest at Sanskrit School

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): At Gurukul Shri Lalitamba Sanskrit Higher Secondary School, Rampurwa Dham, Uchehra, the Guru Purnima Festival was celebrated on Saturday. As per the directives from Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Institute, Bhopal, instructions were issued to celebrate Guru Purnima Festival in all Sanskrit schools across the state. All student monks (Brahmacharis) understood the significance of Guru Purnima and presented their essays on the ancient Gurukul system and its impact on Indian culture.

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day Guru Purnima festival at Government Secondary School, Semari, was celebrated on Saturday. Retired senior teacher and educationist, Principal Awadh Saxena, was honoured during the celebration. During the event, Saxena shed light on the traditional guru-disciple culture. He highlighted the importance of the Guru through the couplet “Hari kare na kar sake, Guru kare to hoye”, which means that what even God cannot do, a Guru can.