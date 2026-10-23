Food Department Seizes 375 Kg Raisins Worth ₹1 Lakh During Pre-Diwali Safety Checks In MP's Morena | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Diwali, the Food Department has intensified inspections across Morena to prevent the sale of adulterated and substandard food products. During one such inspection, officials seized 375 kg of raisins worth approximately ₹1 lakh from a shop on Mill Area Road.

Acting on the District Collector's instructions, Food Safety Officer Avnish Gupta inspected Shri Amrapur Traders, owned by Hariom Goyal. The team collected samples of raisins stored at the shop and seized the stock pending investigation.

Officials said the samples would be sent to a laboratory for quality testing. Further action will depend on the findings of the laboratory report.

With Diwali approaching, demand for sweets, dry fruits and other food items has increased across the district. To ensure consumers receive safe products, the Food Department has launched inspections at shops and food establishments.

Teams are checking food products and collecting samples to identify possible adulteration and quality violations.

Officials said the department aims to prevent traders from selling unsafe or substandard products during the festive season. Appropriate action will be taken against establishments found violating food safety standards.

The department has not yet confirmed whether the seized raisins are adulterated or unsafe. Their quality will be established only after the laboratory test results are received.

The inspection has attracted attention among local food traders, with authorities stepping up checks ahead of the festival.

Officials indicated that similar inspections and sampling activities would continue across Morena in the coming days.

The department has urged traders to maintain food quality and follow safety standards. Consumers are also expected to benefit from the ongoing checks, which aim to ensure that sweets, dry fruits and other festive food products sold in local markets meet prescribed safety requirements throughout the Diwali season.