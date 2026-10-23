Indore Police Commissioner Orders Tight Festive Security, Crackdown On Illegal Firecrackers And Explosives | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of police Santosh Kumar Singh on Thursday directed officers to strengthen crime prevention and tighten festive security, particularly around firecracker markets, illegal explosive storage and prohibited materials.

At a meeting reviewing crime control, law and order, traffic management and digital policing, additional commissioners RK Singh (Crime and Headquarters) and Mayank Awasthi (Law and Order), deputy commissioners and other officers were present.

During a zone-wise review, Singh ordered continued preventive action against criminals, anti-social elements and habitual offenders, besides effective steps to cancel bail granted to hardened criminals and those involved in serious offences.

He directed officers to dismantle illegal drug networks and closely monitor habitual offenders booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The commissioner called for drone patrolling, intensive checking at sensitive locations, criminal hotspots and poorly monitored areas, improved beat policing and visible police deployment.

Police stations were instructed to effectively implement e-FIR and zero-FIR procedures, strengthen digital investigations and prioritise public complaints.

Ahead of Diwali, Singh ordered regular inspections of firecracker shops and markets to ensure safety compliance, including fire extinguishers, sand, buckets or drums of water and other necessary arrangements.

He directed officers to prevent illegal firecracker storage in residential areas and initiate legal action against violators. Strict monitoring of prohibited carbide guns and illegal explosive materials was also ordered.

Police were told to maintain a strong presence in crowded markets and sensitive areas throughout the festive season. Singh also sought regular awareness meetings on women's safety, traffic rules and cybercrime.