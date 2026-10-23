IIT Indore Selects 5 Startups From 104 Applications For LAUNCHPAD, Focus On AI, Healthcare And Defence Tech | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT Indore has selected five startups working in healthcare, precision agriculture, assistive care, immersive training and defence technology for the inaugural cohort of its LAUNCHPAD Incubation & Innovation Centre at Sinhasa IT Park.

The centre, established by the IITI DRISHTI Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) Foundation in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSeDC), received 104 applications for its first cohort. Following multiple rounds of screening, interactions, pitching and Investment Committee recommendations, five startups were selected for incubation.

During the onboarding programme, the founders presented their ventures and technological innovations and interacted with experts from industry, academia, research and the startup ecosystem.

The selected startups will receive structured incubation support, mentorship, industry connections and business development assistance to strengthen their technologies and prepare them for commercial deployment.

IIT Indore Director Prof. Suhas S Joshi interacted with the founders and encouraged them to develop indigenous technologies to address real-world challenges.

He emphasised the need to strengthen domestic technological capabilities, promote self-reliance and translate research into practical, scalable solutions.

The initiative also aims to connect startups with investors, financial institutions, technology transfer professionals and industry leaders to facilitate technology validation, funding opportunities and market access.

LAUNCHPAD will soon invite applications for its second cohort, with eligibility criteria and application timelines to be announced separately.

Five Startups Selected

GoUrbano Services Pvt Ltd: Developing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), extended reality (XR) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for immersive medical, clinical and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) training simulations.

Remote Physios: Enabling remote physiotherapy through IoT-enabled therapy devices, AR-based gamified rehabilitation and AI-driven clinical support.

PragyanikAI Pvt Ltd: Developing AI, robotics and IoT-based precision agriculture solutions to automate spraying, seeding, weeding and irrigation.

Few Good Humans Services Pvt Ltd: Building a digital healthcare marketplace connecting users with verified, medically qualified attendants for on-demand assistive care.

Rages India Revolution Pvt Ltd: Developing AI-powered autonomous surveillance drones with swarm intelligence for defence, security and industrial monitoring.