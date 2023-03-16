Flyover pier cap construction underway, traffic diversion gets on Bhopalites’ nerves

Traffic has been diverted by the Bhopal traffic police owing to the construction of the third arm of the flyover on MP Nagar main road. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Traffic gridlocks prevailing on the road connecting Vallabh Bhawan to DB mall Square and Arera Hills is leaving the commuters fuming. Notably, the traffic has been diverted by the Bhopal traffic police owing to the construction of the third arm of the flyover on MP Nagar main road. The commuters will have to take the diverted route until Saturday.

Immense inconvenience was caused to the commuters heading towards the DB square from Arera hills on Thursday. They were compelled to pass through Shaurya Smarak and Vyapam Square to reach their destination. Plumes of dust flying on the road shrouded the commuters, who were spotted constantly wiping their faces and sneezing their lungs out. The motorists had to negotiate through narrow passage provided for commutation resulting in minor scratches in their vehicles. This also led to heated arguments and alterations. Two-wheeler riders suffered the most.

Ride through the road a nightmare: Anoop Chawla

Anoop Chawla, a biker told Free Press that the ride through the congested road was no less than a nightmare for him, as he is an asthma patient and felt suffocated due to plumes of dust flying on the road. Vehicles occupy the entire length of the road and move at snail’s pace and because of which he gets stuck in traffic for long, he added.

Another passer-by, Khushi Singh, who is a law student, expressed anger over the scratches that surfaced on her two-wheeler during the gridlock. She opined that before resorting to construction works, the roads could have been made broader to facilitate smooth traffic movement.