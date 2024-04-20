Flesh Trade: Police Rely On Whistleblower For Crackdown

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The recent murder of a call girl at a hotel in Bawadiya Kalan on the night of April 13 has brought the flesh trade rackets back to limelight. In last one year, four sex rackets and a major human trafficking racket were busted by the local police. However, it is still a matter of concern that police checking at shady hotels and spas don’t take place regularly.

They are checked or raided on receiving information by whistleblowers. Two spas located in Shahpura area were raided by the police last year where the flesh trade was on but the accused customers and spa operators were let off the hook as no major flesh trade chain could be traced. This was followed by another raid at a spa near a mall on Hoshangabad Road where six individuals were arrested.

It was only when the call girl was murdered in Bawadiyakalan, did the police take action. Otherwise, no steps were taken to check the racket, which was operating at a hotel located just 500 metres away from Shahpura police station. In a recent development in call girl’s murder case, the police arrested Mehek Yadav, the gang kingpin on Friday night. Her husband Ashutosh’s involvement in flesh trade has been reported too. He, however, is on the run.

Inspections carried out regularly: Addnl CP

When contacted, additional police commissioner (crime and headquarters) Pankaj Shrivastava told Free Press that all hotels and spas were inspected regularly. “(But) Intense inspection is conducted during VIP movement in the city or when Model Code of Conduct is in force,” he added.