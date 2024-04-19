Bhopal: Listed Criminal Held For Burglary, Booty Worth Rs 3L Recovered

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A listed criminal was arrested for burglary at Kotra Sultanabad of the city and recovered stolen booty worth Rs 3 lakh from him. The police said that the man was previously booked on charges of assault, theft and illicit liquor distribution.

Earlier in March, a man named Pradeep Asteya, a resident of Kotra Sultanabad had approached the police stating that he went to his relative’s wedding in Gwalior along with his family. When he returned on March 16, he found the lock broken and Rs 4,000 in cash along with all the gold ornaments were missing.

On Friday, The Kamla Nagar police received a tip-off about a suspicious man standing near Ambedkar Park in a bid to sell gold ornaments to someone. The police rushed to the spot and nabbed the suspect, who identified himself as Sahab Khan, a resident of Nishatpura.

When frisked, the police found gold jewellery. He confessed to stealing them, after which he was arrested. Upon being quizzed, he admitted to have committed two more burglaries in the city. Consequently, stolen booty worth Rs 3 lakh was seized from his possession. Khan told the police that he used to commit burglaries alone to avoid being caught.