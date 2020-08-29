Five clusters in 3 years to boost horticulture food processing: MP CM SHivraj Singh Chouhan

Five clusters will be set up in three years to boost horticulture and food processing, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

One of the clusters will be of international standard, he said. He made the above statements at a webinar held on Saturday to make a strategy for horticulture and food processing.

The government will boost production of traditional crops of Madhya Pradesh and that of horticulture, he said. Farmers’ income will be increased through cold chains, value addition and food processing, he said.

The dreams of making the state self-reliant would be materialized through welfare schemes for farmers, he said adding that, the government will provide security of income to farmers.

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Rameshwar Teli and others were present at the webinar.

Tomar said MP was paying attention to horticulture under the leadership of Chouhan.

On the grounds of conclusion drawn from the webinar, the Centre and the state together will take the farm sector to new heights, said Tomar.

The income of farmers will increase if horticulture gets boost, and that the Union Government will soon set up a centre for horticulture mission in Madhya Pradesh, said Tomar.

The Central Government together with the state will change the fate of the farmers, the Union minister said.

Badal said Chouhan had left behind her state Punjab in terms of wheat production, and MP is ahead of other states in organic farming.

Work has begun on two mega food parks (Khargon and Devas) and on eight cold chains, she said.