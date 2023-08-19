 First RMNH Butterfly Survey: 27 Species Identified
GPS, survey sheets, identification posters used

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 27 species of butterflies have been identified in a survey conducted on the premises of Regional Museum of Natural History, Bhopal.

They include Common Grass Yellow, Small Grass Yellow, Plain Tiger, Beronet, Common Rose, Common Mormon, Common Emigrant, Plain Cupid, Grass Blue, Forget-me-not, Common Pirot, Angled Pirot, Lemon Pansy, Chocolate Pansy, Lime Butterfly, Common Crow, Orange Yellow Tip and Common Cerulean.

The first butterfly survey programme of museum was organised by Bhopal Birds and RMNH. The aim of this survey was to identify butterfly species found on the museum premises. The survey was based on Citizen Science Initiative. GPS, survey sheets, identification posters were used for the purpose. This survey was attended by 20 participants.

