Fire Breaks Out At Momos Stall After Cylinder Blast In Chhatarpur; Locals Battle Blaze Amid Panic-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Fire broke out at a momos stall after a gas cylinder suddenly exploded in Chhatarpur on Thursday.

The accident took place near Anurag City Centre Mall and the stadium area, in the Civil Lines police station area.

The fire spread quickly after the blast, and the stall was completely burnt within a few minutes. People in the area got scared and started running in different directions, creating panic-like situation.

A video of the incident has surfaced, which shows locals trying to control the blaze using fire extinguisher and water. While, few can be seen running here and there.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Fire Breaks Out At Momo Stall In Chhatarpur After Cylinder Explosion; Video Captures Incident #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/zOb77suXgl — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 15, 2026

According to eye-witnesses, the stall was operating normally when the cylinder suddenly burst with a loud sound. Flames rose quickly and the fire became strong within a short time.

No one was injured in the incident. However, the stall was fully destroyed in the fire.

After the fire started, local people immediately tried to control it using water and other available things. They also informed the fire brigade. But locals alleged that the fire brigade team reached late.

Because of the delay, shopkeepers and nearby residents worked together and managed to bring the fire under control before it could spread to other shops. A major accident was avoided due to their quick action.

After the incident, people expressed anger over the delay in emergency services. They said that the fire safety system in the city is weak and needs improvement.

They demanded faster response from fire services to prevent such incidents in the future.