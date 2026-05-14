Villagers Attack Police Team Sent To Arrest Accused After FIR Against 200 In Chhatarpur-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Tension continued in Dhodhan village of Chhatarpur after villagers allegedly attacked a police team that had reached the area to arrest people accused of earlier stone pelting.

The stone pelting had taken place during an encroachment removal drive linked to the Ken-Betwa Link Project on Wednesday.

Around 200 villagers were booked in the case. When police teams later reached the village to arrest the accused, villagers allegedly attacked the teams again and pelted stones at them.

Officials said police later fired tear gas shells to control the crowd. Despite the deployment of around 500 police personnel in the area, the situation remained tense.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Ken-Betwa Project: Police Team Beaten Up On Arriving To Arrest Accused After FIR Filed Against Protesters Of Anti-Encroachment Drive#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/L86dsqu4aV — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 14, 2026

According to officials, police had earlier registered an FIR against around 200 people, including farmer leader Amit Bhatnagar, after stone pelting took place during an anti-encroachment action in the village. The administration had gone to remove encroachments linked to the project when villagers strongly opposed the move.

#WATCH | Villagers Att*ck Police Teams, Vandalise Vehicles With Stones During Anti-Encroachment Drive Linked To Ken-Betwa Link Project In Dhodan Village Of Chhatarpur#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/p0cXO7Dpp1 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 13, 2026

On Thursday, when police teams again reached the village to arrest the accused, villagers allegedly started heavy stone pelting.

Police personnel were forced to run for safety as the situation turned violent.

Due to the clash between villagers and police, work related to the dam construction under the Ken-Betwa Link Project has also come to a halt.

The latest violence took place under the limits of Kishangarh police station area, where security forces continue to remain on alert.