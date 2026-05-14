FIR Against 200 Villagers For Pelting Stones During Enroachment Drive Linked To Ken-Betwa Project In Chhatarpur-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 200 villagers have been booked for pelting stones during an anti-encroachment drive linked to the Ken-Betwa Link Project in Chhatarpur on Thursday.

The incident took place in Dhodan village of Chhatarpur district.

Police have registered an FIR against farmer leader Amit Bhatnagar, 50 named accused and around 150 other men and women involved in the protest.

More than a dozen people have already been detained, while police teams are searching for the remaining accused.

#WATCH | Villagers Att*ck Police Teams, Vandalise Vehicles With Stones During Anti-Encroachment Drive Linked To Ken-Betwa Link Project In Dhodan Village Of Chhatarpur#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/p0cXO7Dpp1 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 13, 2026

According to officials, a joint team of police and administration officers had reached the project area to remove encroachment and demolish a house.

During the action, villagers and protesters started opposing the move. The protest soon turned tense and stone pelting began on the police and administration team.

Officials said several government vehicles were damaged in the violence, while officers and policemen had to run back from the spot to save themselves.

Police have named several accused in the FIR, including Divya Ahirwar, Hisabi Rajput, Bharat Adivasi, Sunil Adivasi, Lakshman Adivasi, Ghanshyam Adivasi, Chhotu Yadav, Gaurishankar Yadav, Manoj Adivasi, Tulsi Kondar, Harprasad Kondar, Mahesh Kondar, Devaraj Kondar, Pappu Kondar and Karan Kondar, along with many villagers from Dhodan, Palkoha, Jhamtuli and nearby villages.

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The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to attempt to murder, rioting, criminal conspiracy, stopping government work and damaging public and private property.

Parth Jaiswal said the administration team was carrying out action in Dhodan village when some people suddenly started pelting stones. He said the accused are being identified through videos and drone footage from the spot.

Meanwhile, Kamaljeet Singh said around half a dozen police teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

He added that raids are being carried out continuously and the investigation is still underway.