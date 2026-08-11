Fire Breaks Out At Departmental Coach At Jabalpur Railway Station

Fire Breaks Out In Departmental Coach At Jabalpur Railway Station; No Casualties Reported | X

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out inside a departmental railway coach at Jabalpur Railway Station around 9:30 am on Tuesday, prompting an immediate response from railway officials and the fire brigade.

The blaze was brought under control shortly after the fire department reached the spot. No casualties were reported.

According to railway officials, the affected coach is not used for passenger services. It is a departmental coach utilised by the railways for internal and operational purposes. No passengers were present in the coach when the fire broke out.

According to the report, smoke and flames were first noticed coming from the coach, following which railway officials were alerted.

प्लेटफॉर्म नंबर 6 की साइडिंग में खड़े रेल निरीक्षण कोच में अचानक आग लग गई। सूचना मिलते ही दमकल वाहन मौके पर पहुंचे और आग पर काबू पाया। #jabalpurbreaking pic.twitter.com/c9eSLmlVC3 — Jabalpur Breaking (@jbp_breaking) August 11, 2026

The fire department was informed immediately, and a fire brigade team reached the station and launched an operation to extinguish the blaze.

The prompt action by the fire brigade prevented the fire from spreading further. Railway officials are now assessing the extent of damage caused to the coach and checking whether any other railway property was affected.

Chief Public Relations Officer of West Central Railway said the exact cause of the fire had not yet been ascertained.

He said a team was being constituted to investigate the incident and determine how the fire started.

He further said the actual reason for the blaze would be known only after the investigation was completed.

Officials are expected to examine the coach and its equipment as part of the inquiry.

Railway authorities said further details regarding the damage and the cause of the fire would emerge after the investigation. There were no reports of injuries or casualties in the incident.