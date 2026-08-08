Jabalpur-Kolkata Direct Flight Starts; Gets Water Cannon Salute On First Fly | VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers travelling between Jabalpur and Kolkata will no longer have to depend on connecting flights, as the first direct air service between the two cities began on Saturday.

The first direct flight arrived at Jabalpur’s Dumna Airport on Saturday morning, marking the start of the new air service.

The flight from Kolkata reached Jabalpur at around 9:35 am. It received a water cannon salute at the airport in the presence of officials and aviation authorities.

A total of 17 passengers arrived in Jabalpur on the first flight and were warmly welcomed by public representatives and officials.

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The same aircraft later left Jabalpur for Kolkata at around 10 am with 28 passengers. Passengers travelling on the first direct flight were seen excited about the new service.

The long-standing demand

There had been a long-standing demand for direct air connectivity between Jabalpur and Kolkata. The new service is expected to make travel between the two cities easier, especially for students, traders, patients and working professionals.

Local residents and traders have also welcomed the new flight service, saying it could help boost business between the two cities. It is also expected to benefit the education, healthcare and tourism sectors.

Officials and public representatives said the new route could see more flights in the future if passenger numbers increase.

The service is expected to further improve Jabalpur’s air connectivity with other major cities and support tourism and business in the region.