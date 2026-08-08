1.5-Year-Old Child Kidnapped From Gwalior Railway Station, Rescued Within 24 Hours | Video

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A one-and-a-half-year-old child was allegedly abducted from Gwalior railway station on Thursday.

He was rescued safely within 24 hours, with police arresting a man and a woman in connection with the case.

A video of the police reaching the house of the accused has also surfaced. It shows police personnel inside the house with the man, woman and the rescued child. In the video, a female police officer can be heard asking the child whether the two were his parents or if they had also picked him up and brought him there.

Watch the VIDEO below :

A few seconds of distraction... and a mother was left without her child💔



A heartbreaking incident has been reported from Gwalior Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh. A woman and her husband are accused of distracting a mother by talking to her and then allegedly fleeing with her… pic.twitter.com/PFrq9HCfwe — Amisha Uncut (@RoyalCheckOut) August 8, 2026

How was the child kidnapped?

According to Railway Police, the incident took place when the child's mother was at the railway station. The accused allegedly spoke to her and gained her trust before taking the child away.

Railway SP Ankit Jaiswal said the accused, identified as Sanjay Rai, 40, had met the child's mother while travelling on the Bundelkhand Express. He allegedly became friendly with her during the journey and later offered to hold the toddler.

एक पल के लिए मां की गोद सूनी हो गई...डेढ़ साल की बच्चा उससे दूर हुआ, तो जैसे मां की पूरी दुनिया ही बिखर गई।



ग्वालियर रेलवे स्टेशन पर एक महिला अपने पति के साथ मिलकर। महिला को अपनी बातों में उलझाया और मौका देखकर डेढ़-ढाई साल के मासूम बच्चे को चुरा लिया।



बच्चा अभी ठीक से खड़ा भी… pic.twitter.com/e4z2EYfzJB — Mandeep RajBhar (@MandeepRajBhar9) August 6, 2026

The child was allegedly taken when the mother was distracted for a short time. When she realised that her child was missing, she raised an alarm, following which the police were informed.

The police launched a search operation and checked footage from around 150 CCTV cameras installed at and around the railway station. The footage helped investigators track the suspects and trace their movement.

The woman seen above and the man in the black T- shirt are husband and wife.



Both have been accused of kidnapping child.



This incident took place at Gwalior Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh.



The woman allegedly distracted the child’s mother by engaging her in conversation,… pic.twitter.com/BgoblbcvQq — ZERO BAKWAS (@ZeroBakwas) August 8, 2026

The investigation eventually led the police to an apartment in Gandhi Nagar, where the child was found safe. The toddler was then reunited with the mother.

Police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the case. Their exact roles in the alleged abduction are being investigated.

The quick rescue brought relief to the child's family, while the police said further investigation is underway to establish the full sequence of events and the motive behind taking the child.