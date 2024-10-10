FIR Filed Against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Against Remarks On Ladli Behna Yojana In Madhya Pradesh; CM Mohan Yadav Hits Back (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been filed against Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in Bhopal over his remarks on 'Ladli Behna Yojana'. The action was taken following Raut's recent comment ahead of Maharashtra elections, where he claimed that the Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh should be stopped.

BJP Mahila Morcha's District Vice President, Sushma Chauhan, lodged the complaint with the Crime Branch on Wednesday, following which a case was registered against Raut.

संजय राउत जरा मध्यप्रदेश आकर देखें...



जब से लाड़ली बहना योजना प्रारंभ हुई है, तब से लगातार हर महीने प्रदेश की 1.29 करोड़ बहनों के खातों में सम्मान की यह राशि भेजी जा रही है।



महाराष्ट्र चुनाव में हार के भय से उद्धव की पार्टी बहनों को बरगलाना चाहती है, बहनें ही इस चुनाव में इसका… pic.twitter.com/eIashX7jI7 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 9, 2024

CM Mohan's Sharp Response

Reacting to Sanjay Raut’s comments, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav gave a stern reply. He urged Raut to visit Madhya Pradesh and see the reality for himself, stating that since the launch of the Ladli Behna Yojana, the state government has been regularly transferring funds to the accounts of 1.29 crore women in the state every month.

He further accused Uddhav's party of trying to mislead women in Madhya Pradesh out of fear of losing the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The CM emphasised that the women of Madhya Pradesh will not fall for these false claims.

Raut’s allegation that the women in Madhya Pradesh are no longer receiving funds from the scheme sparked strong reactions from the ruling party.

Protest by BJP Mahila Morcha

The BJP Mahila Morcha responded to Raut's comments with a strong protest, accusing him of spreading misinformation about the Ladli Behna Yojana to incite unrest among women in the state. Following the protest, the Crime Branch registered a case against Raut under Sections 353(2) and 356(2) of the BNS Act, stating that his remarks were aimed at misleading the public and creating discontent.