 FIR Filed Against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Against Remarks On Ladli Behna Yojana In Madhya Pradesh; CM Mohan Yadav Hits Back (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalFIR Filed Against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Against Remarks On Ladli Behna Yojana In Madhya Pradesh; CM Mohan Yadav Hits Back (WATCH)

FIR Filed Against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Against Remarks On Ladli Behna Yojana In Madhya Pradesh; CM Mohan Yadav Hits Back (WATCH)

The action was taken following Raut's recent statements, where he claimed that the Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh should be stopped.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been filed against Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in Bhopal over his remarks on 'Ladli Behna Yojana'. The action was taken following Raut's recent comment ahead of Maharashtra elections, where he claimed that the Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh should be stopped.

BJP Mahila Morcha's District Vice President, Sushma Chauhan, lodged the complaint with the Crime Branch on Wednesday, following which a case was registered against Raut.

Read Also
Bhopal Shocker! CCTV Clip Shows 'Nurse' Dumping 2-Day-Old Baby Girl On Railway Track; 17-Year-Old...
article-image

CM Mohan's Sharp Response

Reacting to Sanjay Raut’s comments, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav gave a stern reply. He urged Raut to visit Madhya Pradesh and see the reality for himself, stating that since the launch of the Ladli Behna Yojana, the state government has been regularly transferring funds to the accounts of 1.29 crore women in the state every month.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Of Shivaji, Shahu, Phule, And Ambedkar: Nana Patole
Maharashtra Of Shivaji, Shahu, Phule, And Ambedkar: Nana Patole
‘I Don’t Share Everything With Everyone’: Adaa Khan On World Mental Health Day (Exclusive)
‘I Don’t Share Everything With Everyone’: Adaa Khan On World Mental Health Day (Exclusive)
Maharashtra Congress's Fighting Leader - Nana Patole
Maharashtra Congress's Fighting Leader - Nana Patole
Tata Scholarship Explained: Eligibility, Benefits, & Application Process For Indian Students At Cornell University
Tata Scholarship Explained: Eligibility, Benefits, & Application Process For Indian Students At Cornell University

He further accused Uddhav's party of trying to mislead women in Madhya Pradesh out of fear of losing the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The CM emphasised that the women of Madhya Pradesh will not fall for these false claims.

Read Also
Bhopal Cyber Fraud: Residents Left Poorer By ₹13 Lakh In 2 Months
article-image

Raut’s allegation that the women in Madhya Pradesh are no longer receiving funds from the scheme sparked strong reactions from the ruling party.

Protest by BJP Mahila Morcha

The BJP Mahila Morcha responded to Raut's comments with a strong protest, accusing him of spreading misinformation about the Ladli Behna Yojana to incite unrest among women in the state. Following the protest, the Crime Branch registered a case against Raut under Sections 353(2) and 356(2) of the BNS Act, stating that his remarks were aimed at misleading the public and creating discontent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FIR Filed Against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Against Remarks On Ladli Behna Yojana In Madhya Pradesh;...

FIR Filed Against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Against Remarks On Ladli Behna Yojana In Madhya Pradesh;...

MP: Gang Of Women Snatch Gold Chain From Female Teacher During Veggie Shopping In Gwalior

MP: Gang Of Women Snatch Gold Chain From Female Teacher During Veggie Shopping In Gwalior

Missing Maharashtra Builder Found Dead In MP's Khargone

Missing Maharashtra Builder Found Dead In MP's Khargone

Bhopal Shocker! CCTV Clip Shows 'Nurse' Dumping 2-Day-Old Baby Girl On Railway Track; 17-Year-Old...

Bhopal Shocker! CCTV Clip Shows 'Nurse' Dumping 2-Day-Old Baby Girl On Railway Track; 17-Year-Old...

Ratan Tata Passes Away: From MP CM Mohan Yadav To Opposition's Kamal Nath, Politicians Come Together...

Ratan Tata Passes Away: From MP CM Mohan Yadav To Opposition's Kamal Nath, Politicians Come Together...