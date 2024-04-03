Financial Anomalies At RGPV: Absconding Accused Changing Locations Frequently, Avoid Using Mobile Phone

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The accused wanted in connection with financial irregularity in Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) are not using their mobile phones to evade arrest. The accused- RGPV ex Vice Chancellor Sunil Kumar, ex Registrar RS Rajput, ex financial controller Rishikesh Verma- are on the run and continuously changing their location to dodge the Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking for them in four states.

The team is having a hard time in locating the accused. The police are also preparing to declare a cash reward for sharing information leading to the arrest of the accused.

Police are mainly focusing to get hold of key accused -Sunil Kumar and Rajput

An FIR was filed against five persons including Kumar and Rajout. One of the accused Mayank has already been arrested. The accused are charged with committing financial irregularity of Rs 19.48 crores in the university.

A senior cop told Free Press that in all likelihood a look out notice may be issued against Kumar and Rajput by Wednesday. The police have already requested the Centre to issue the look out notice against the two.

Meanwhile, the committee formed by the technical education department is yet to get the appointment of a financial officer following which the investigation is yet to begin.

Posters on RGPV entrance

Amid the probe into financial irregularity RGPV, some people have pasted pamphlets at the main entrance of the varsity which read, “ Hain RGPV Ke Karmchariyo, Bhrastachar Ke Khilaf Maun Todo (employees of RGPV, break your salience against corruption)”.