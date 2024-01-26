Finally, The Wait Ends…CM Yadav Hands Over Appointment Letters To Selected MPPSC Candidates |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the friends who stood by him during his formative years continue to be steadfast companions, always ready to extend their support to him.

Yadav was addressing the orientation program and distribution of appointment letters to the selected candidates in the Madhya Pradesh State Civil Service at Ravindra Bhavan on Thursday.

Yadav handed over appointment letters to 686 candidates who qualified for various examinations conducted by MPPSC for the years 2019 and 2020. Addressing the aspirants, Yadav urged them not to consider their selection in the MPPSC as the final destination but to maintain enthusiasm and keep striving forward.

“Appointment letters are being given to you and it is not an appointment letter but a letter of confidence. You can play a big role in making a strong, capable and well-governed Madhya Pradesh," the Chief Minister said.

During his interactive session with the selected candidates, a candidate named Ankit Choubey asked CM about the significance of friends and support in one’s life journey. CM Yadav reflected on the struggles of his early life, stating that the friends who stood by him during his formative years continue to be steadfast companions, always ready to extend their support. He highlighted the importance of honesty, integrity, and efforts to nurture and sustain relationships for an extended period of time.

The CM expressed joy over the recent inauguration of the statue of Lord Ram, symbolizing good governance in the country, and encouraged the candidates to contribute to the advancement of “Ram Rajya.”

CM Yadav urged the candidates to be inspired by figures like Chanakya, Pannadhay, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, and Karpuri Thakur, fostering humility, teamwork, and a studious attitude to perpetuate the spirit of learning and collaboration.