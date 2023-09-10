 Film Actor Sadhna’s Birth Anniversary: 32 Evergreen Songs Presented
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalFilm Actor Sadhna’s Birth Anniversary: 32 Evergreen Songs Presented

Film Actor Sadhna’s Birth Anniversary: 32 Evergreen Songs Presented

Former IAS officer Kavindra Kiyawat, Jayashree Kiyawat, paediatric surgeon Dr KS Budhwani, gynaecologist Chhaya Budhwani were also present.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Film Actor Sadhna’s Birth Anniversary: 32 Evergreen Songs Presented | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Muskaan Musical Group celebrated the birth anniversary of film actor Sadhna by presenting evergreen songs filmed on her, which captivated the audience at SV Polytechnic Auditorium in the city on Sunday evening. It was part of a concert, Jhumka Gira Re.

About 32 songs including solo and duet were presented by  Sandeepa Pare, Ashok Manwani, Shakti Khar, Bhavisha, Bhgwan Das Leelani, Pramod Gargav, Mona Saxena, Suman, Ramesh Chandani, Mohan Mohnani, Smita Sen, Shalini,  Mohan Kumar, LL Dande, Baby Sambhavi,  Bindo Gargav, Kuldeep Singh, Madhu Mohnani, Ram Hardasani ,Subodh and Ajay Commissioner of the directorate of public instruction, Anubha Srivastava, was the special guest. 

Former IAS officer Kavindra Kiyawat, Jayashree Kiyawat, paediatric surgeon Dr KS Budhwani, gynaecologist Chhaya Budhwani were also present.

Read Also
Bhopal: 25 Hindi Translation Of Known English Works At SVL
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Overheard In Bhopal: About Mr 10 Per Cent, Cautious Bribees, Indecisive officers And Others

Overheard In Bhopal: About Mr 10 Per Cent, Cautious Bribees, Indecisive officers And Others

Convention On Social And Economic Development Begins Today

Convention On Social And Economic Development Begins Today

Monsoon Revival: Copious Rains Fill Up Reservoirs Fast, But Still Long Way To Go To FRL

Monsoon Revival: Copious Rains Fill Up Reservoirs Fast, But Still Long Way To Go To FRL

Will Consider Giving You 25 Tickets: Nath To Kushwaha Community

Will Consider Giving You 25 Tickets: Nath To Kushwaha Community

Heavy Rains Wash Away Tall Claims Of BMC

Heavy Rains Wash Away Tall Claims Of BMC