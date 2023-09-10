Film Actor Sadhna’s Birth Anniversary: 32 Evergreen Songs Presented | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Muskaan Musical Group celebrated the birth anniversary of film actor Sadhna by presenting evergreen songs filmed on her, which captivated the audience at SV Polytechnic Auditorium in the city on Sunday evening. It was part of a concert, Jhumka Gira Re.

About 32 songs including solo and duet were presented by Sandeepa Pare, Ashok Manwani, Shakti Khar, Bhavisha, Bhgwan Das Leelani, Pramod Gargav, Mona Saxena, Suman, Ramesh Chandani, Mohan Mohnani, Smita Sen, Shalini, Mohan Kumar, LL Dande, Baby Sambhavi, Bindo Gargav, Kuldeep Singh, Madhu Mohnani, Ram Hardasani ,Subodh and Ajay Commissioner of the directorate of public instruction, Anubha Srivastava, was the special guest.

Former IAS officer Kavindra Kiyawat, Jayashree Kiyawat, paediatric surgeon Dr KS Budhwani, gynaecologist Chhaya Budhwani were also present.

Read Also Bhopal: 25 Hindi Translation Of Known English Works At SVL

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)