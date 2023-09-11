Bhopal: 25 Hindi Translation Of Known English Works At SVL | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Swami Vivekanand Library in the city displayed 25 Hindi translation of well-known English works on Sunday.

The collection includes Hindi translation of Dan Brown’s well-known book Deception Point. It also includes Ruskin Bond’s book, How to become a writer?

The books translated from English into Hindi include biographies, fiction and non-fiction books.

Besides, they also include Hindi versions of Stephen Hawking’s history of time, Ek Prakash Stambh by Ratan Tata, Setu Vichar by Ram Manohar Lohia, The Hidden Hindu by Akshat Gupta and Karamati Man by Preeti Shenoy.

Deputy manager of the library Yatish Bhatele said members could hire books from the library.