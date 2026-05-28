Fed Up Of Wife’s Affairs & Luxury Demands, Gwalior Man Consumes Poison; LAST VIDEO Reveals Details

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly consumed poison after getting mentally disturbed over family disputes and personal issues in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district on Thursday.

Before taking the step, he recorded emotional videos blaming his wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law for his condition, and shared them in his housing society’s WhatsApp group.

In the videos, Venkat was seen crying while speaking about his personal problems. He accused his wife of wanting a luxurious lifestyle and alleged that she used expensive mobile phones and had costly habits. He also claimed that she spoke for long hours at night with several men known to him.

Venkat further alleged that whenever he tried to question or stop her, he started receiving threats through those people. He claimed that some men were following and threatening him. He also accused his mother-in-law of abusing him and said that his wife and her family had separated him from his son.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Gwalior: Man Consumes Poison, Blames His Wife And Her Family For Step #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/JodAa6baFx — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 28, 2026

The incident took place in the Bahodapur area, where the man, identified as Venkat Sharma, allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at his flat in a government housing society. He works in a private company.

According to police, Venkat was alone at his flat on Tuesday night when he consumed poison due to mental stress. Soon after the videos were shared in the WhatsApp group, neighbour Vikas Tomar saw them and rushed to the flat. He immediately informed police.

With the help of police, the neighbour took Venkat to hospital in time, where doctors are currently treating him. His condition is said to be stable.

In the videos, Venkat named eight people, including his wife Ritu Sharma, mother-in-law Geeta Sharma and brother-in-law Anubhav Sharma, and demanded action against them if anything happened to him.

Bahodapur police station in-charge Alok Parihar said police are investigating all claims mentioned in the videos. He said detailed statements will be recorded once Venkat’s health improves.