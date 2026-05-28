Woman Pushed Off Rooftop During Land Dispute In MP's Maihar; VIRAL VIDEO Shows Heated Moments Before Attack

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar, where a woman was allegedly beaten and pushed off a rooftop by her neighbour over an old land dispute.

The shocking incident took place in Jariyari village under Nadan police station limits on May 23.

It's video is now going viral on social media. In the video, both the man and the woman can be seen arguing while standing on the terrace. The man was arranging bricks during the argument. Moments later, the man came on her side and allegedly pushed her off the roof. The woman can then be heard screaming and crying in pain after falling to the ground.

Watch the video below :

Shocking 😲 Woman thrown from roof in #MadhyaPradesh Maihar dispute, video surfaces



A woman was pushed from a roof over a land dispute in Jariyari village, Maihar district.



A video of the incident surfaced on Tuesday morning.



On the woman's complaint, police have registered a… pic.twitter.com/CI6s4cxAYZ — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 28, 2026

According to police, the victim, identified as Mamta Patel, wife of Rajendra Prasad Patel, was working on the roof of her house on the morning of May 23 around 6 AM.

Since the rooftops of both houses were connected, her neighbour Ramesh Patel allegedly came onto the roof and started arguing with her over a land partition dispute.

Heartbreaking Incident in Maihar, MP: Woman Pushed Off Roof Over Land Dispute.



After a heated argument over an land dispute, a man pushed a woman, off the roof of a house.



The victim has reportedly sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/GE4GpBfDmY — CMNS_Media✍🏻 (@1SanatanSatya) May 26, 2026

Police said the argument soon turned violent after the accused allegedly started abusing the woman. When Mamta objected, the accused allegedly attacked her with a stick lying nearby.

According to the complaint, the accused then allegedly pushed the woman from the rooftop. She fell nearly 12 to 15 feet onto stairs and stones below and suffered serious injuries.

Family members said both her knees were fractured and she also received severe head injuries in the incident.

Hearing her screams, nearby villagers including Hanumandeen Patel, Pradeep Patel and Madan Patel rushed to the spot and rescued her. Locals later took the injured woman to hospital for treatment.

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, police registered a case against the accused under serious sections and started a search operation to arrest him.