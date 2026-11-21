Father, Younger Brother Allegedly Kill Man Over 200 Feet Of Land And Gold Jewellery In Gwalior | Representational image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man died after he was allegedly attacked by his father and younger brother over a dispute involving 200 feet of land, a house and gold jewellery in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The deceased, identified as Lokendra Raje, died during treatment at the trauma centre of Jayarogya Hospital on Friday night. Police arrested his father, Lallu Raje, while his younger brother, Narendra, remained absconding.

The incident took place in the Bhitarwar police station area on November 16.

Man Attacked With Sticks And Bricks

According to information, Lokendra had an argument with his father and younger brother over property and gold jewellery between 7 pm and 8 pm on November 16.

As the argument escalated, the duo allegedly attacked Lokendra with sticks and bricks, leaving him with serious head injuries.

Lokendra collapsed outside his house and reportedly lay there in a pool of blood for nearly three hours.

After being informed by neighbours, police reached the spot and rushed him to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Friday night.

Family Initially Told About Road Accident

At the time of the incident, Lokendra's wife, Anisha, was working in Maharashtra, where she was staying with her parents and brother. Their two children were also away for work in Punjab and other cities.

According to Anisha, when her children asked their uncle about their father, they were told that Lokendra had been injured in an accident.

However, she later learnt about the alleged attack through neighbours.

Anisha alleged that her father-in-law Lallu Raje, brother-in-law Narendra and mother-in-law were involved in the assault. She demanded strict action against them.

Father Arrested, Younger Brother Absconding

According to the Bhitarwar police station in-charge, Lokendra was assaulted by his father and younger brother following a land dispute.

Police arrested Lallu Raje, while efforts were underway to trace Narendra.

The body was handed over to the family for the last rites after a post-mortem examination. Further investigation was underway.