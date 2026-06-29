Father & Son Killed, Youth Injured In Hit-And-Run Near Chhatarpur Village; Locals Protest Road Safety Lapses | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A father and son were killed, and another young man was seriously injured in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, as reported on Monday.

According to information, the incident occurred near Hama village in Chhatarpur on Sunday night while they were returning home from a wedding.

According to police, Ramkripal Sen (60), his son Sandeep Sen (32), and Hemant Kushwaha (19) were riding a motorcycle back to their village after attending a wedding at Law Capital Hotel in Chhatarpur.

An unidentified Bolero vehicle allegedly hit their bike near Hama village around 11 pm.

Ramkripal Sen died on the spot, while Sandeep Sen and Hemant Kushwaha were taken to the district hospital. Sandeep later died during treatment. Hemant is still undergoing treatment.

Hemant alleged that after the accident, he recorded a video of the scene on his mobile phone, but the Bolero driver snatched the phone and fled to destroy the evidence.

Police have not yet confirmed this claim. Investigators recovered broken parts of the suspected vehicle from the accident site and are trying to identify the driver.

Villagers blamed the accident on the lack of barricades and warning signs at a bridge construction site near Hama village.

They alleged that construction material and soil were left on the road, making the area dangerous for commuters.

Villagers stage protest

On Monday, the victims' family members and villagers staged a protest by placing the bodies on the road and blocking traffic. The protest caused major disruption to traffic in the area.

FP Photo

Senior police officials, including the City Superintendent of Police (CSP) and local station house officers, reached the spot and held talks with the protesters to restore normal traffic.

Police have registered a case, sent the bodies for post-mortem examination, and launched a search for the unidentified vehicle and its driver.

Villagers are demanding the driver's arrest, action against the construction company for alleged negligence, and compensation for the victims' families.