2 Killed, 3 Critically Injured After Speeding Car Overturns In MP’s Chhatarpur -- VIDEO |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two people, including a father-in-law and his daughter-in-law, died in a tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, as reported on Tuesday.

According to information, the accident occurred on Monday evening after their speeding car overturned near a blind turn on Ranital Road under Bajna police station limits. 3 others were seriously injured in the crash.

Regarding the matter, the police said, the car was travelling from Ranital to Panagar when the driver lost control near the sharp turn, causing the vehicle to overturn on the roadside. The impact badly damaged the car.

2 Lives Lost, 3 Critically Injured After Speeding Car Overturns In MP’s Chhatarpur#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/UWtOSbl9hg — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 19, 2026

The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Munnilal Ahirwar and his 23-year-old daughter-in-law Priyanka Ahirwar. The family was reportedly going to drop Priyanka at her maternal home in Panagar.

Eyewitnesses said a loud sound was heard after the accident, following which nearby villagers rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.

Locals pulled the victims out of the damaged vehicle and sent them to Bijawar Health Centre with the help of a rescue vehicle.

Doctors at the health centre declared Munnilal and Priyanka dead on arrival. The injured - identified as driver Dharmendra Chaurasiya, Hari and Neelam - were referred to the district hospital for treatment as their condition remained critical.

Bajna police reached the spot after receiving information and started an investigation.

Police said overspeeding and loss of control near the blind turn appear to be the primary reasons behind the accident. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.