 Farmers Destroy Standing Soybean Crops In MP; Reason, Falling Prices Of Produce, Rising Costs Of Crops
Farmers Destroy Standing Soybean Crops In MP; Reason, Falling Prices Of Produce, Rising Costs Of Crops

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 02:30 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Falling prices of produce, rising cost of cultivation has triggered resentment among farmers and they are destroying standing soyabean crops by using tractors or even manually as a mark of protest in Madhya Pradesh.

The farmers allege that currently the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of soyabean is hovering around Rs 4,000 per quintal, while it was around Rs 6,000 per quintal last year. This price is not even covering the cost of growing the crop, farmers allege.

Part of the reason for depressed price is hike in production. This year, 60 lakh MT of soybean has been produced while last year it was 40 Lakh MT.

Recently in Garoth of Mandsaur district, farmer Kamlesh Patidar destroyed his soyabean crop with his tractor as his cost of production of the crop would have been more than the prevailing market price. There was no way he could have made a profit. Similarly, in Sehore, farmers have destroyed the soyabean in several parts of the district.

Kedar Sirohi, farmer, said, “Falling prices of produce, rising costs of crops has caused resentment in farmers so they are destroying standing crops of soyabean which has been main crops of Madhya Pradesh. Now they will sow garlic and onion which will reduce their losses which they have incurred in soyabean. If the new soybean price opens at Rs 3,500 to Rs 3,800 per quintal in market, what will they get? Considering this, they are destroyed standing crop.”

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) Kamal Anjana said, “Farmers are destroying soyabean crops as MRP is coming down and this is resulting in heavy loss for farmers. Now, they will sow garlic to reduce the losses. During Pitr-Paksha and Durga puja, they will sow and harvest garlic by December end. They expect to have a good garlic crop. The farmers of Ratlam, Mandsaur and Neemuch have also destroyed the standing crops.”

Former agriculture director Dr GS Kaushal said, “Government should take care of soyabean which was brought to MP for catering the demand of oil in state. In fact, Government imports oil but it is not paying attention to soybean farmers. Government has declared MSP but government does not purchase it and in any case, even MSP is not sufficient.”

