Farmer Died Due To Anxiety Over Artificial Fertiliser Shortage, Claims Congress In Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress on Tuesday alleged that a farmer has died of anxiety over the purported black marketing of fertilisers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, a claim rejected by officials.

The Congress shared a video of the deceased farmer Bhagwat Kirar, who purportedly alleged that some officials were involved in the black marketing of fertilisers.

The deceased was a resident of Jhagar village under the Dharnawada police station in Guna district.

The administration, however, claimed that the deceased tiller was a habitual drinker undergoing treatment for an illness. Authorities rejected claims of a shortage of DAP fertilisers in Madhya Pradesh.

Kirar purportedly claimed in the video that he was a poor farmer who had not received even a grain of fertilisers.

The fertiliser is distributed based on the Aadhar card. Some people purchased the fertiliser bags at Rs 1,350 and sold them at Rs 3,000. The tehsildar and patwaris are involved in black marketing fertiliser bags, the farmer alleged in the video.

Leader of the opposition in the state assembly Umang Singhar posted Kirar's video on X.

"The state government has failed to arrange DAP fertiliser for sowing of wheat and gram. Farmers from several areas, including Narmadapuram, Maihar and Jabalpur, are forced to stay awake all night (awaiting) fertilisers," he said.

The farmer (Kirar) from Bamori in Guna district died as he was anxious about getting fertilisers.

"He alleged that officers do not understand the problems of agriculturists. It is also alleged that fertilisers are sold in the black market, however, the administration has failed to curb this practice," the Congress leader alleged and called for CM Mohan Yadav's intervention.

The Guna district administration stated the video was shot before Kirar's death on November 17.

Kirar's family members told police that he was not keeping good health for a long time and was undergoing treatment, an official release stated.

According to the administration, Kirar's medical examination in Indore's Gokuldas Hospital on November 13 showed a blood clot in his brain and doctors advised him of surgery.

Kirar's family members, however, said they would get him operated later, the release claimed, adding that the deceased was a habitual drinker.

"On the night of November 17, he complained of chest pains and was rushed to a hospital in Guna where doctors declared him dead. There was no shortage of DAP fertilisers in Madhya Pradesh. The supply is as per demand," the release stated.