Family’s Legacy: Keeping Faith Alive With 136-Year-Old Ganesha Idol

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In an extraordinary display of devotion and cultural preservation, Patwa family in Bhopal’s Lakherapura has been safeguarding a 136-year-old Ganesha idol made of clay soil. The idol that has been passed down through generations has become an integral part of family's identity.

Munna Patwa said Ganesha idol was special in many ways. The idol has the whole family of Lord Ganesha.

Munna Patwa told Free Press that his family maintained it with care and reverence. “Ganesh idol has been worshipped in my family since the time of my father J Narayan Patwa’s great grandfather-in-law Daulatram Patwa,” Munna added.

When asked about how do they take care, Munna said, “We worship this idol on Ganesh Chaturthi. Once Ganesh Chaturthi is over, we pack it with care and keep it safe in a cupboard. We also colour the idol once every 2 years.”

Every year, during time of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Patwa family’s home transforms into a spiritual haven as devotees from near and far gather to pay their respects to the ancient deity.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)