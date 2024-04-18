 Fake Voter Card Scam: Mastermind Held From Champaran In Bihar
Bhopal Cyber crime unit busted the racket following complaint by state CEO office

Thursday, April 18, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A cyber crook was arrested from Champaran in Bihar by Bhopal cyber police for preparing fake voter identity card, said the police on Wednesday. He had prepared around 28,000 fake cards.

On March 30, office of MP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had filed a complaint with cyber police alleging that fake voter IDs were being prepared through an illegal website.

ADG cyber security, Yogesh Deshmukh, told Free Press, “Acting on the complaint, cyber police registered a case under IPC sections 419, 420, 467, 468, sections 66 C and 66 D of the IT Act and started investigation. The state cyber team collected evidence, identified the mastermind and arrested him from East Champaran, Bihar in just two weeks.”

He further said that the accused was providing the IDs for Rs 20. He not only provided voter card, but also AADHAR and PAN cards, he added.

ADG said that accused Ranjan Choubey (20) had was Class 10 pass out. He had learnt to prepare the website through YouTube.

He purchased sim card from Uttar Pradesh and used two bank accounts -- one in nationalised bank and another in private bank. He had prepared credit card from ‘dark web’ and the domain was purchased from a foreign company.

Using fake profile, he purchased server space through indirect cloud hoisting. He was using American server and fake email id for communications.

The ADG advised people to contact authorised centres and follow protocols set by the government for voter id-cards.

