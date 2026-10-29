Excise Department Seizes 600 Litres Of Illicit Liquor In Bhopal, Arrests One |

Bhopal Illicit Liquor Crackdown: The Excise Department conducted raids in Bagonia village and Gandhinagar in Bhopal on Wednesday night, seizing 600 litres of illicit liquor and recovering 1,000 litres of lahan, a fermented raw material used to make liquor. A man was also arrested for allegedly transporting country-made liquor on an Activa scooter.

Excise Controller Varsha Uike said Sub-Inspector Swati Baghel and her team raided Bagonia village, under the jurisdiction of Parwaliya Police Station, during the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

During the Bhopal Excise Department raid, the team arrested Rahul Ahirwar and seized 600 litres of illegally distilled liquor from his residence.

In Shantinagar, in the Gandhinagar area, officials recovered 1,000 litres of lahan stored in blue drums. The material was subsequently destroyed by pouring it onto the ground.

A case has been registered under Section 34(1)(f) of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, 1915, as amended in 2000.

Bhopal Liquor Smuggling: Man Caught Transporting On Activa

In a separate operation, Sanjay Batham was apprehended in Shahjahanabad while allegedly transporting country-made liquor on an Activa scooter for supply. Officials said two other people had also been caught transporting liquor on two-wheelers earlier.

The action comes amid efforts to curb illegal liquor transportation in Bhopal and prevent unauthorised liquor sales.

Action Near Liquor Shop In Bagmugalia

Assistant District Excise Officer Sandeep Dwivedi also took action in Bagmugalia against people consuming alcohol or facilitating its consumption near a liquor shop. Around a dozen people were dispersed from the spot.