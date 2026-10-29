Bhopal Para Sports Association Demands Dedicated Policy, Government Jobs, Cash Rewards And Better Training Facilities For MP Athletes | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Para Sports Association Madhya Pradesh has demanded government jobs, cash prizes and honour, advanced facilities, financial support and a statewide sports policy for all eligible athletes who excel at national and international levels.

India made the nation proud by clinching a remarkable 114 medals at the recently concluded 5th Para Asian Games, yet Madhya Pradesh managed to secure just a single bronze, brought home by judo athlete Kapil Parmar.

This gap has brought the state's sports infrastructure into sharp focus, highlighting the pressing need for systemic policy reform to support disabled athletes.

Vivek Singh Parihar, executive president of the Para Sports Association Madhya Pradesh, alongside Anil Kumar Agrahari, joint secretary of Para Sports Bhopal, have urged the Madhya Pradesh government to craft a comprehensive and effective sports policy dedicated to para-athletes.

The officials appealed to the Chief Minister and the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare to grant government jobs to all eligible sportspeople under established guidelines.

They pointed out that job security would not only safeguard athletes' futures but also inspire the younger generation to pursue sports professionally.

Outlining their key demands, the officials called for financial rewards, government employment, specialised sports equipment, high-performance wheelchairs, qualified coaching, and comprehensive travel and training allowances for competitive athletes, while stressing the rollout of a statewide policy to foster para-sports in every district.

Agrahari said that with timely training, financial support, and proper employment opportunities, local athletes could perform far better on global stages, provided the state commits to giving them equal rights, respect, and resources.