Ex-minister Ajay Vishnoi first politician in Madhya Pradesh to get vaccinated

BHOPAL: Former minister and BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi is the first politician who got a dose of corona vaccine in Madhya Pradesh. Health workers and frontline workers are to be covered in the first phase of the pan-India vaccination programme. But this is the first case in which a politician broke the chain and succeeded in getting the shot.

‘I’m also a health worker’

"I’ve been running National Hospital for the past 25 years in the Jabalpur region. So, from that point of view, I’m also a health worker. Therefore, I got the dose of vaccination. According to protocol, I’m entitled for the vaccine shot. Besides, there are no major side-effects, so other health workers shouldn’t hesitate," said MLA Ajay Vishnoi.

‘Entitled to the vaccination’

"As Vishnoi is running his private hospital in Jabalpur, according to protocol, the entire management, including the clerks, is entitled to the vaccination," Dr Santosh Shukla, state immunisation officer, said.