 Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh Visits Pitambara Peeth In Datia, Stands In Queue With Devotees; Offers Jalabhishek To Bankhandeshwar Mahadev | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalEx-CM Digvijaya Singh Visits Pitambara Peeth In Datia, Stands In Queue With Devotees; Offers Jalabhishek To Bankhandeshwar Mahadev | VIDEO

Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh Visits Pitambara Peeth In Datia, Stands In Queue With Devotees; Offers Jalabhishek To Bankhandeshwar Mahadev | VIDEO

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh visited Pitambara Peeth in Datia, offered prayers to Goddess Pitambara Mai and performed jalabhishek of Lord Bankhandeshwar Mahadev. He stood in a queue with devotees to receive prasad before meeting Congress workers and discussing local organisational and political issues.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 11, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh Visits Pitambara Peeth In Datia, Stands In Queue With Devotees; Offers Jalabhishek To Bankhandeshwar Mahadev | VIDEO
Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh Visits Pitambara Peeth In Datia, Stands In Queue With Devotees; Offers Jalabhishek To Bankhandeshwar Mahadev | VIDEO | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh visited the renowned Pitambara Peeth temple in Datia and offered prayers to Goddess Pitambara Mai.

During his visit, Singh participated in religious rituals at the temple and sought blessings for the peace, prosperity and welfare of Madhya Pradesh and the country. He also performed jalabhishek of Lord Bankhandeshwar Mahadev at the temple complex.

Meets Congress Workers

After offering prayers, Singh met local Congress leaders and workers. He interacted with them and discussed the party’s organisational activities, local political developments and issues concerning residents of the region.

Party workers informed Singh about the Congress’s activities in Datia and the challenges being faced at the local level. The meeting provided an opportunity for workers to share their concerns and views with the senior party leader.

Singh’s visit attracted the attention of devotees, Congress supporters and residents. Party workers gathered to welcome him and accompanied him during different parts of his programme in the district.

Lunch At Fort

Following his visit to the temple and interaction with Congress workers, Singh met Swami Sharan Kushwaha and discussed various matters with him.

A lunch was organised for the former chief minister at the fort premises of Datia MLA Ghanshyam Singh. Several local Congress leaders and party workers were also present during the programme.

After completing his engagements in Datia, Singh was scheduled to leave for Bhander for further programmes.

Read Also
Digvijaya Singh Targets Govind Rajput Over Liquor Contractors’ Birthday Ads After Sagar Hooch...
Digvijaya Singh Targets Govind Rajput Over Liquor Contractors’ Birthday Ads After Sagar Hooch...

Singh’s Datia visit combined religious and political engagements. While his prayers at Pitambara Peeth and jalabhishek of Lord Bankhandeshwar Mahadev highlighted the religious aspect of the visit, his discussions with party workers focused on strengthening the Congress organisation and understanding local concerns.

His programme, including the temple visit, meetings with workers and scheduled departure for Bhander, remained a major topic of discussion among local political circles throughout the day.

Read Also
'UCC Should Unite Society, Not Create Bitterness,' Says Former MP CM Digvijaya Singh | VIDEO
'UCC Should Unite Society, Not Create Bitterness,' Says Former MP CM Digvijaya Singh | VIDEO

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source