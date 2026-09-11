Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh Visits Pitambara Peeth In Datia, Stands In Queue With Devotees; Offers Jalabhishek To Bankhandeshwar Mahadev | VIDEO | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh visited the renowned Pitambara Peeth temple in Datia and offered prayers to Goddess Pitambara Mai.

During his visit, Singh participated in religious rituals at the temple and sought blessings for the peace, prosperity and welfare of Madhya Pradesh and the country. He also performed jalabhishek of Lord Bankhandeshwar Mahadev at the temple complex.

#WATCH | Digvijaya Singh Visits Pitambara Peeth In Datia, Stands In Queue With Devotees; Offers Jalabhishek To Bankhandeshwar Mahadev #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/y4DOu9qOAu — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 11, 2026

Meets Congress Workers

After offering prayers, Singh met local Congress leaders and workers. He interacted with them and discussed the party’s organisational activities, local political developments and issues concerning residents of the region.

Party workers informed Singh about the Congress’s activities in Datia and the challenges being faced at the local level. The meeting provided an opportunity for workers to share their concerns and views with the senior party leader.

Singh’s visit attracted the attention of devotees, Congress supporters and residents. Party workers gathered to welcome him and accompanied him during different parts of his programme in the district.

Lunch At Fort

Following his visit to the temple and interaction with Congress workers, Singh met Swami Sharan Kushwaha and discussed various matters with him.

A lunch was organised for the former chief minister at the fort premises of Datia MLA Ghanshyam Singh. Several local Congress leaders and party workers were also present during the programme.

After completing his engagements in Datia, Singh was scheduled to leave for Bhander for further programmes.

Singh’s Datia visit combined religious and political engagements. While his prayers at Pitambara Peeth and jalabhishek of Lord Bankhandeshwar Mahadev highlighted the religious aspect of the visit, his discussions with party workers focused on strengthening the Congress organisation and understanding local concerns.

His programme, including the temple visit, meetings with workers and scheduled departure for Bhander, remained a major topic of discussion among local political circles throughout the day.