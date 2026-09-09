Digvijaya Singh Targets Govind Rajput Over Liquor Contractors’ Birthday Ads After Sagar Hooch Tragedy | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has targeted Food and Civil Supplies Minister Govind Singh Rajput after the death of 27 people from spurious liquor in Sagar.

The senior Congress leader uploaded a photograph of an advertisement on social media and wrote that a liquor contractor released it on Rajput's birthday, September 4.

Below the ad, it was written: Sanju Ghoshi and Company, excise contractor, Sagar.

Singh also released a photograph which says the excise contractor, KSR Group, put up the hoardings on Rajput's birthday.

He shared a photograph of the main accused in the liquor tragedy, Chandu Rajput, with Govind Singh Rajput.

Singh further wrote that corrupt officers had colluded with the sellers and manufacturers of spurious liquor.

According to Singh's post, Rajput's name has surfaced in the case. On the one hand, the RSS has launched a campaign among youths against drug and liquor addiction, but on the other hand, the minister protects those who play with people's lives.

Rajput, however, released a video, saying his relative had no involvement in selling or manufacturing spurious liquor.

Rajput further said he and his family members had nothing to do with the liquor contractors and gamblers.

He, too, made a post on social media, saying that as Digvijaya Singh wanted to save spurious liquor manufacturers, he tried to mislead people.