Ex-BJP legislator, supporters create ruckus at Bhopal Municipal Corporation office

BHOPAL: Former MLA Surendranath Singh and his supporters created ruckus at headquarters of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Tuesday morning after they failed to meet the municipal commissioner.

Singh and his aides barged into the chamber of commissioner demanding rehabilitation of shopkeepers shifted from Jawahar Chowk, for the ABD area project of Bhopal smart city. However, commissioner’s absence at the office left the former BJP legislator and his supporters frowning. Even other municipal officials did not entertain them. Nearly 250 shopkeepers have been displaced or are in the process of being shifted from the area. Most of the displaced shopkeepers are not happy with their relocation as they are unable to carry on their business at their new place. The process of shifting the traders is on and this has led to resentment among them.