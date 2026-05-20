Ex-BJP Leader Abducted By Anganwadi Worker & Lover On Pretext Of Lift In Rajgarh; Beaten, Looted & Stripped Naked, Nude Video Recorded For Extortion

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former BJP district president Deepak Sharma has accused an Anganwadi worker, her alleged lover and their associates of kidnapping, assaulting and blackmailing him on a highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Wednesday.

He claimed that he was beaten for nearly three hours and robbed of his watch, ring, pendant, mobile phone and cash.

Accused took the car to nearby forest,

According to Deepak Sharma, he was returning to Rajgarh from Bhopal on May 10 when a woman known to him stopped his car on the highway between Kurawar and Narsinghgarh seeking a lift. As soon as he stopped the vehicle, 7-8 men surrounded the car.

Sharma alleged that the accused showed weapons, forcibly took him into the vehicle and drove him to a forest area near Kali Pahadi in Sehore district.

He further alleged that the accused demanded ₹20 lakh from him. When he said he did not have the money, they allegedly forced him to call family members and acquaintances to arrange funds.

Sharma said around ₹61,000 was transferred by his wife, daughter and relatives out of fear after the accused allegedly threatened to shoot him.

Accused tore clothes, records nude video

The former BJP leader also claimed that the accused took two cheques of ₹1.5 lakh each from him. He alleged that the accused tore his clothes, recorded a nude video and threatened to make it viral.

Rajgarh SP Amit Tolani said Deepak Sharma did not immediately approach police due to fear and lodged an FIR on May 12. During the investigation, police checked CCTV footage and identified the woman accused, after which the entire gang was traced.

Police said the accused belong to a Sehore-based gang with previous criminal records. The arrested accused have been identified as Deva Vanshkar, Ravindra Jeet Dag, Adnan Khan, Krishna Yadav, Tarun Mewada, Ritik Valmiki and Manju Prajapati.

Police have also recovered valuables worth around ₹5.97 lakh from them.