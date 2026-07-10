Ethanol Tanker Catches Fire; Major Mishap Averted In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tanker carrying ethanol caught fire near a private college on Raisen Road under Khajuri police station limits on Thursday morning. However, a major mishap was averted following a rapid response from the fire department.

A fire brigade vehicle rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control within a short time. Officials said the fire remained confined to the driver's cabin and did not spread to the tanker carrying ethanol, preventing a possible explosion or large-scale disaster.

According to preliminary information, the tanker was transporting ethanol, a fact confirmed by officials of the concerned depot.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and is being treated as an accidental fire of unknown origin.

Fire officials said the truck driver was not found at the scene when the incident occurred. Authorities are investigating how the fire started and the driver's whereabouts.

While the cabin was completely gutted, the ethanol inside the tanker remained safe. Police, fire safety officials and other concerned departments have launched an investigation into the incident.