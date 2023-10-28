Erasing Chapters On Mughal Empire Doesn't Help Much: Qutbi Brothers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): "Erasing certain chapters on the Mughal Empire from the history books doesn't help much. Because certain arts like qawwali are related to the Mughal era," said qawwali Qutbi Brothers. ôOur ancestors got this heritage of Qawwali from Sufi Dargah Qutubuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki, which continues till today.

It is just our effort to preserve, protect and promote the tradition as much as possible,ö they said Arshad Hussain and Adnan Qutbi from Qutbi Brothers, the most popular qawwali group of India was in the city to perform in a concert Mehfil-e-Bhopal, organised by National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) in the city on Friday.

They said God is worshipped in their Qawwali and through this they only talk about Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian unity. ô In the Qawwali, Ram Rahim Allah, Guru Nanak, all are mentioned. That is why Qawwali should never be linked with politics, they said.

Besides, they began the concert with Khwaja Mere Khwaja. It was followed by Mere Rashke qamar, Bhar Do Jholi Meri, Chaap Tilak Sab Chhini... and Dama Dam Mast Kalandar, which earned a huge round of applauses from the audience. They ended with Yeh Jo Halka-Halka Suroor Hai. NRAI, the Voice of the Indian Restaurant Industry launched its Bhopal Chapter today to strengthen and unite the Restaurant Fraternity in Madhya Pradesh.

