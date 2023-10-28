MP: Peergate Abduction Case Accused Archana Reveals 11-Month-Old Deepawali Main Target

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The accused involved in the kidnapping case of two minor girls from Peergate area of the city made shocking revelations.

The police said one of the accused, named Archana Sen, revealed that the 11-month-old Deepawali was the target of their gang. Kajal however, stuck along with her, and they were coerced to take her along too, to avoid suspicion.

Zone-3 DCP Riyaz Iqbal said that Archana further revealed during interrogation, that their gang used to target newborn kids or infants, preferably less than one year of age, so that they do not remember their parents and do not cause any trouble to them.

He added all the four accused have admitted to committing scores of child kidnapping crimes from states such as Delhi, Haryana and Telangana. The doctor whom Archana intended to sell the children, had contacts with Human trafficking gangs based overseas.

Apart from three separate teams of Kotwali police and the crime branch, one more team from the Kotwali police station has left for Delhi on Thursday, who intend to swoop down on the lady doctor.

Later, on Thursday, director general of police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena also took stock of the case and obtained information on the progress scaled by the cops. DCP Iqbal said DGP Saxena has been monitoring the case too.