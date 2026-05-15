EOW Traps SDM’s Steno Accepting ₹30k Bribe, Accused Claims He Accepted The Amount On Behalf Of SDM

EOW Traps SDM’s Steno Accepting Rs 30,000 Bribe, Accused Claims He Accepted The Amount On Behalf Of SDM | File Photo (Representational Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An Economic Offences Wing (EOW) team from Jabalpur on Thursday caught a stenographer posted at the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office in Tendukheda of Narsinghpur district while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000. The suspect, however, claimed that he was accepting the amount on behalf of the SDM.

The suspect, identified as Saurabh Yadav, 26, is working as a stenographer in the office of SDM Pooja Soni.

The complainant, Sanjay Rai, 32, a resident of Ward No. 7 in Tendukheda, approached the EOW alleging that his application related to a colony development map proposal was being deliberately delayed.

Rai alleged that Yadav demanded Rs 30,000 to forward the required site inspection report to the Town and Country Planning (TNCP) Department.

After verifying the complaint, the EOW found the bribery allegations to be genuine.

Acting on the complaint, the EOW team laid a trap at the office on May 14 and caught Yadav red-handed while accepting the bribe amount. EOW officials said a case has been registered against Yadav under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.