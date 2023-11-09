Elections-2023, ADR Report: 61 Congress Candidates, 23 BJP Candidates Are Having Serious Criminal Cases Against Them | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sixty-one candidates fielded by Congress in the upcoming state polls are facing serious criminal cases. The number of such candidates in the BJP is 23. The AAP has fielded 18 and BSP 16 such candidates.

This has been revealed in report prepared by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Madhya Pradesh Election Watch after analysing self-sworn affidavits of all 2,534 candidates, contesting the Madhya Pradesh 2023 Assembly Elections.

Out of the 2,534 candidates, at least 19% are facing criminal charges against 17% out of the 2,716 candidates in 2018 polls, the report said.

ADR member and ex-DG Arun Gutru told reporters that they aimed at sensitising the Election Commission of India, political parties and voters about various facts related to election contenders. The members released the report on Thursday.

He further said that Congress has given maximum 121 tickets to people with criminal cases followed by the BJP with 65 tickets. Out of 66 candidates fielded by AAP, 26 are facing criminal cases. Similarly 23 out of 71 SP candidates and 22 out of 181 BSP candidates are facing criminal cases.

"Out of 2,534 candidates analysed, 711 are from national parties, 103 from state parties, 553 from registered unrecognised parties and 1,167 candidates are independent," said the report.

The report further stated, "Out of 2,534 candidates analysed, 472 (19%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves." It highlighted that in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, out of 2,716 candidates analysed, 464 (17%) had declared criminal cases against themselves.

The report further said that 291 (11%) have declared serious criminal cases. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, 295 (11 %) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

The report further said that among the major parties, 61 (27%) out of 230 candidates analysed from Congress, 23 (10%) out of 230 candidates analysed from BJP, 18 (27%) out of 66 candidates analysed from AAP and 16 (9%) out of 181 candidates analysed from BSP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The report further stated that 24 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women, including one candidate facing rape case (IPC Section-376).

Meanwhile, 10 candidates are facing murder cases (IPC Section-302).

17 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

The report stated that 79 (34%) out of 230 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

"At least 76 (33%) constituencies in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections had three or more candidates with declared criminal cases," the report said.

The report highlighted that the directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates in 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 19% candidates with criminal cases.