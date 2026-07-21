Election Flying Squads Seize Over ₹85 Lakh Cash Ahead Of MP's Datia Assembly By-Election

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Election Commission Flying Squad Teams have seized over ₹85 lakh cash in total during intensive checks across MP's Datia ahead of the Assembly by-election.

According to the data, the most significant operation was reported on July 16.

On that day, a total of over ₹37 lakh was seized across three separate incidents, including a single seizure of ₹21.19 lakh. Before this, ₹19 lakh in cash was seized on July 4, and ₹15 lakh on July 10.

Subsequently, approximately ₹13 lakh in cash was recovered in three separate cases on July 17, while ₹1.24 lakh was seized in another operation on July 19.

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In all these cases, the individuals involved were asked to produce necessary documentation regarding the cash, and action was taken in accordance with the Election Commission's prescribed protocols.

Officials of the concerned team say that the investigation campaign will continue continuously to prevent possible misuse of money power during the assembly by-election.

FST and other monitoring teams are active 24 hours on the main roads, check posts and sensitive areas of the district.

The administration has also appealed to citizens and traders to carry valid documents when transporting large sums of money to avoid any inconvenience during inspections.

BJP Will Win With Huge Margin,' Says Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Narottam Mishra on Sunday claimed that the party would win the upcoming Datia by-election with a huge margin of votes. He made the remarks while inaugurating the BJP's election office in the constituency.